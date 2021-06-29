Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post sales of $260.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,788. Copa has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

