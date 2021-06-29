Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE remained flat at $$44.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

