Coreto Hits One Day Volume of $286,119.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $926,007.88 and approximately $286,119.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

