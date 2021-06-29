Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $43.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

