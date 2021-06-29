Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $396.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.91. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $296.83 and a 52-week high of $397.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

