Counos X (CCXX) Price Hits $102.27 on Top Exchanges

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Counos X has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $102.27 or 0.00282439 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $4.61 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,839,902 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

