Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Laura J. Phillips Sells 4,980 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,687. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.