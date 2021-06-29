Covington Capital Management Acquires 3,567 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,667. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

