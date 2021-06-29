Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.11. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.00 and a 12-month high of $633.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

