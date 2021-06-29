Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock remained flat at $$59.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,226. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

