Covington Capital Management Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.61 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

