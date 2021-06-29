Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 174.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,139. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

