Covington Capital Management Sells 313 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.13.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,524. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.33.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

