Covington Capital Management Sells 3,513 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,139,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

