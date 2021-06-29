COVIR.IO (CVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,006.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 68.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $13,116.89 and approximately $35,006.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 86.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00151632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.36 or 1.00075321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.