Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 19,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,818. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

