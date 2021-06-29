Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III accounts for 0.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $24,725,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $11,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of TBCPU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.