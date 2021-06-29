Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 365,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Silver Crest Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCRU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 47,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,258. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.