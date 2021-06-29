Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSSIU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,919,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,034. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

