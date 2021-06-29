Cowen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVAM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

