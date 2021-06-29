Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of CTAQU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 136,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,002. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

