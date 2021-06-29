Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.