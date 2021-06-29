Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cowen stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. 420,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cowen by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cowen by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

