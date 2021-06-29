Cream Finance Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $157.31 or 0.00435557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $96.96 million and $5.65 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

