Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 337.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $3,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

