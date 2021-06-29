Credit Suisse AG Purchases 60,152 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 90.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $37,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $319.10 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

