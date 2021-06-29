Credit Suisse AG Purchases 75,691 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $46,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Entergy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

