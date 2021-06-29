Credit Suisse AG Sells 282,644 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.67% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $53,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

