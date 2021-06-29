Credits (CS) Trading 40.6% Lower This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $513,549.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

