Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $68.33 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,915 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises approximately 11.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $68,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. 27,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

