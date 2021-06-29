Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 48,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.