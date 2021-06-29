Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 14,991 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

