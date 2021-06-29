Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 53,539 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.61. 245,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,373,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $613.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

