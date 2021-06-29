Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 9,794 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.74. 82,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

