Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

LON CRST opened at GBX 429.20 ($5.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -102.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

