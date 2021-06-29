Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$2.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.85 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

Crew Energy stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

