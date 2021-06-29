CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of CRH worth $52,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $5,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 89,914 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

