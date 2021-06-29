CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.