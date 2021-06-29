Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 604.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Critical Elements Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

