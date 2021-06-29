CryptoTask Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $803,866.33 and $228,545.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 89% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,328 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

