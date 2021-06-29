CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $20.67 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $20.67 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 184,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,063. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

