CSX’s (CSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of CSX opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

