Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

