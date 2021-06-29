CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

