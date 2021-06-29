Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading 20.8% Higher

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s share price traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 45,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 103,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a secure cloud-based storage solution, which allows users to store, retrieve, and share content securely.

