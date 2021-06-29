Daniel P. Florin Purchases 2,222 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

