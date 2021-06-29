Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €59.14 ($69.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.63. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

