Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

