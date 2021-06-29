Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,236.21 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,188.79.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

