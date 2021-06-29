Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,236.21 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,188.79.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

