Databroker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,960.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1,960.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

